Jese Rodriguez: Middlesbrough make move for PSG's ex-Real Madrid forward

Jese Rodriguez
Jese Rodriguez has represented Spain at all levels up to under-21

Middlesbrough are hopeful of concluding a deal to sign former Real Madrid attacker Jese Rodriguez on loan from Paris St-Germain.

The clubs are in talks over a move for the 23-year-old, who joined the French champions from Real in August for £21m.

"Jese is a player I have worked with. I know how good he is," said Boro boss Aitor Karanka. "His next move is important. I hope we can convince him."

Karanka also said Boro have made a bid for Hull midfielder Robert Snodgrass.

And he confirmed that the club have rejected an offer from Leicester for attacker Gaston Ramirez, who has handed in a transfer request.

Jese has made nine appearances for PSG, scoring one goal, but has struggled to find a regular place in Unai Emery's side since moving from Real.

He played 63 times for the Spanish giants, scoring 13 goals, after emerging through the club's youth system.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Head Coach

Children's Tennis Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired