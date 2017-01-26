Jese Rodriguez: Middlesbrough make move for PSG's ex-Real Madrid forward

Jese Rodriguez has represented Spain at all levels up to under-21

Middlesbrough are hopeful of concluding a deal to sign former Real Madrid attacker Jese Rodriguez on loan from Paris St-Germain.

The clubs are in talks over a move for the 23-year-old, who joined the French champions from Real in August for £21m.

"Jese is a player I have worked with. I know how good he is," said Boro boss Aitor Karanka. "His next move is important. I hope we can convince him."

Karanka also said Boro have made a bid for Hull midfielder Robert Snodgrass.

And he confirmed that the club have rejected an offer from Leicester for attacker Gaston Ramirez, who has handed in a transfer request.

Jese has made nine appearances for PSG, scoring one goal, but has struggled to find a regular place in Unai Emery's side since moving from Real.

He played 63 times for the Spanish giants, scoring 13 goals, after emerging through the club's youth system.