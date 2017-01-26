Dean Marney: Burnley midfielder out 'long term', says manager Sean Dyche

Burnley's Dean Marney was taken off in the 76th minute of Sunday's match against Arsenal

Burnley's Dean Marney will be out "long term" after suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury in Sunday's defeat at Arsenal, manager Sean Dyche confirmed.

The midfielder, 32, was taken off on a stretcher in the 76th minute of the 2-1 loss at the Emirates Stadium.

"It doesn't look like a quick one. He is waiting to see the specialist today [Thursday] so we should know more after that," Dyche said.

Marney has made 21 appearances this season, and scored one goal.

The former Tottenham and Hull player also suffered cruciate knee ligament damage in February 2015.