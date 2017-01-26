Afcon 2017: 'Our ambition is very high' - Egypt coach Cuper

Egypt defender Ahmed Fathi (left) and midfielder Mohamed Elneny celebrate victory over Ghana

Egypt coach Hector Cuper has set his sights on reaching the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The Pharaohs booked their place in the quarter-finals as Group D winners with a 1-0 victory over previously unbeaten Ghana on Wednesday.

"We will have a bit of a breather now, rest a bit, and then start thinking about Morocco," he said.

"Our ambition is very high and we are going to fight to keep progressing and reach the final stages."

Egypt would have gone through to the last eight with a draw against Ghana but Cuper revealed that was never their strategy.

"It's difficult to come out and play for a draw. We came out to win from the off," said the Argentine.

"I am not as happy with the performance as I would like but I think given who we were up against I have to be satisfied."

Record seven-time champions Egypt, who are at the tournament for the first time in seven years, will face Morocco on Sunday for a place in the semi-finals.