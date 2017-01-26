Conor Hourihane: Aston Villa sign Barnsley captain for undisclosed fee

Conor Hourihane
Irish midfielder Conor Hourihane helped Barnsley win promotion to the Championship last season

Championship club Aston Villa have signed Barnsley captain Conor Hourihane for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 25-year-old made 112 league appearances for the Tykes, scoring 29 goals, after joining from Plymouth.

He joins former Barnsley team-mate James Bree, 19, at Villa Park after he joined Steve Bruce's side on Wednesday.

Central midfielder Hourihane could make his Villa debut against Brentford at Griffin Park on Tuesday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page or visit our Premier League tracker here.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Head Coach

Children's Tennis Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired