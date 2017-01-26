Conor Hourihane: Aston Villa sign Barnsley captain for undisclosed fee
- From the section Football
Championship club Aston Villa have signed Barnsley captain Conor Hourihane for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half-year deal.
The 25-year-old made 112 league appearances for the Tykes, scoring 29 goals, after joining from Plymouth.
He joins former Barnsley team-mate James Bree, 19, at Villa Park after he joined Steve Bruce's side on Wednesday.
Central midfielder Hourihane could make his Villa debut against Brentford at Griffin Park on Tuesday.
