Conor Hourihane: Aston Villa sign Barnsley captain for undisclosed fee

Irish midfielder Conor Hourihane helped Barnsley win promotion to the Championship last season

Championship club Aston Villa have signed Barnsley captain Conor Hourihane for an undisclosed fee on a three-and-a-half-year deal.

The 25-year-old made 112 league appearances for the Tykes, scoring 29 goals, after joining from Plymouth.

He joins former Barnsley team-mate James Bree, 19, at Villa Park after he joined Steve Bruce's side on Wednesday.

Central midfielder Hourihane could make his Villa debut against Brentford at Griffin Park on Tuesday.

