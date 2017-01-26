BBC Sport - Arsenal's Arsene Wenger says he's a 'passionate guy'

I'm a passionate guy - Wenger

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says he is a "passionate guy" in response to questions about his behaviour in Sunday's 2-1 win over Burnley, which has led to a Football Association misconduct charge.

READ MORE: Wenger accepts FA charge

Top videos

Video

I'm a passionate guy - Wenger

Video

Trainer addict Bent owns 'thousands' of pairs

Video

Highlights: Celtic 1-0 St Johnstone

Video

Long handball was obvious - Klopp

Video

Puel delighted by 'fantastic' Saints victory

Video

Williams sisters relish ninth major final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

What happened to Eddie Jones' eye?

Video

Watch: Hearts beat Raith in extra time

Video

Southampton through to League Cup final

Video

Hartley: 'I feared for England career'

Video

Mourinho not thinking about four trophies

Video

Watch skier's desperate uphill climb after crash

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Head Coach

Children's Tennis Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired