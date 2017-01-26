BBC Sport - Arsenal's Arsene Wenger says he's a 'passionate guy'
I'm a passionate guy - Wenger
- From the section Football
Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger says he is a "passionate guy" in response to questions about his behaviour in Sunday's 2-1 win over Burnley, which has led to a Football Association misconduct charge.
