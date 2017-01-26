BBC Sport - FA Cup: A.Dot on Ryan Giggs 1999 goal for No Guts, No Glory campaign
A.Dot remembers Giggs' dramatic 1999 goal
- From the section Football
BBC Radio 1Xtra's A.Dot remembers Ryan Giggs' dramatic winner for Manchester United against Arsenal in the 1999 FA Cup semi-final replay, as part of BBC Sport's No Guts, No Glory campaign.
Watch live coverage of Manchester United v Wigan, Sunday 29 January, 15:35 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
