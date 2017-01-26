BBC Sport - FA Cup: A.Dot on Ryan Giggs 1999 goal for No Guts, No Glory campaign

A.Dot remembers Giggs' dramatic 1999 goal

BBC Radio 1Xtra's A.Dot remembers Ryan Giggs' dramatic winner for Manchester United against Arsenal in the 1999 FA Cup semi-final replay, as part of BBC Sport's No Guts, No Glory campaign.

Watch live coverage of Manchester United v Wigan, Sunday 29 January, 15:35 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Top videos

Video

A.Dot remembers Giggs' dramatic 1999 goal

Video

Highlights: Federer reaches Australian final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Gerrard on Klopp, Liverpool's form & rivalries

Video

Adele & A.Dot give their FA Cup predictions

Video

Trainer addict Bent owns 'thousands' of pairs

Video

Highlights: Celtic 1-0 St Johnstone

Video

I'm a passionate guy - Wenger

Video

Long handball was obvious - Klopp

Video

Puel delighted by 'fantastic' Saints victory

Video

Chelsea fans want homegrown talent - McEachran

Video

Williams sisters relish ninth major final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

What happened to Eddie Jones' eye?

Video

Watch: Hearts beat Raith in extra time

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Back to Hockey at The Edge!

Back to Hockey
Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Session

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired