EFL Trophy semi-final draw: Coventry City to host Wycombe Wanderers

Coventry
Coventry City defeated Swansea's Under-21 side on penalties in their quarter-final

League Two promotion hopefuls Wycombe Wanderers will travel to League One's bottom club Coventry City in the semi-finals of the EFL Trophy.

Wycombe are unbeaten in 16 games, while Coventry are seven points from safety.

In the other semi, Luton or Yeovil will host either Oxford or Bradford after both quarter-finals were postponed on Tuesday due to frozen pitches.

Oxford's game with Bradford will take place on Tuesday, 31 January, and Luton host Yeovil on Tuesday, 7 February.

