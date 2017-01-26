BBC Sport - Trainer addict Darren Bent owns 'thousands' of pairs

Trainer addict Bent owns 'thousands' of pairs

Derby County's Darren Bent talks about his obsession with trainers and reveals he owns over a thousand pairs.

READ MORE: Derby County assistant boss seeks inspiration from Leicester

WATCH LIVE: Derby County v Leicester City, FA Cup fourth round, Friday, BBC One and across BBC Sport from 19:30 GMT.

Top videos

Video

Trainer addict Bent owns 'thousands' of pairs

Video

Highlights: Celtic 1-0 St Johnstone

Video

Long handball was obvious - Klopp

Video

Puel delighted by 'fantastic' Saints victory

Video

Williams sisters relish ninth major final

  • From the section Tennis
Video

What happened to Eddie Jones' eye?

Video

Southampton through to League Cup final

Video

Hartley: 'I feared for England career'

Video

Mourinho not thinking about four trophies

Video

Watch skier's desperate uphill climb after crash

Video

Highlights: Konta crashes out to Williams

  • From the section Tennis
Video

England's fastest bowler - who can only play T20

  • From the section Cricket

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Tigers Men's Team

Basketball Open Session
Head Coach

Children's Tennis Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired