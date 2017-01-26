BBC Sport - Trainer addict Darren Bent owns 'thousands' of pairs
Trainer addict Bent owns 'thousands' of pairs
- From the section Football
Derby County's Darren Bent talks about his obsession with trainers and reveals he owns over a thousand pairs.
