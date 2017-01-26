Arsene Wenger to accept FA charge and ask for personal hearing

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was sent to the stands in the win over Burnley

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says he will accept a Football Association misconduct charge for his behaviour during the 2-1 league win over Burnley.

Wenger, 67, was charged with verbally abusing and pushing fourth official Anthony Taylor after being sent off in the closing stages of the game.

He had been dismissed for reacting angrily to a 93rd-minute penalty given to Burnley, who trailed 1-0.

Wenger, who later apologised, says he will request a personal FA hearing.

"I've said what I have publicly and the rest will be more discreet," he said. "I don't know if I will be punished and how I will be punished.

"The only thing I can say is that when I was sent off I was surprised and then I was in the tunnel which is where I thought I could be."

After being sent to the stands by referee Jon Moss, Wenger moved away from the pitch but stood at the tunnel entrance and refused to move as he tried to watch the remaining few minutes of Sunday's match.

As Taylor encouraged him to move away, Wenger was seen to push back against him.

When asked if he would accept the charge, Wenger said: "Yes. I am big enough to stand up for what I do.

"When I don't behave like I think I should behave, I am big enough to say I am not right. I'm a passionate guy and I believe that I am completely committed in my job and want to win football games."

In 2012, then-Newcastle manager Alan Pardew was fined £20,000 and given a two-match touchline ban for pushing an assistant referee during a match against Tottenham.