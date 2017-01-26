Robert Snodgrass: West Ham bid more than Burnley for Hull midfielder

Snodgrass has scored nine goals in all competitions this season for Hull

West Ham and Burnley will compete for the signing of Hull City top scorer Robert Snodgrass after the Hammers had a bid accepted.

Burnley had an offer accepted on Wednesday and, while both are believed to be in the region of £10m, West Ham's is higher.

The Tigers, who are 19th in the Premier League, rejected a bid from the Hammers earlier this month.

The Scotland midfielder, 29, has scored seven Premier League goals this season.

The Tigers say the move is now down to the player and he has not yet gone for a medical at Burnley.

Hull previously rejected offers of up to £6m from West Ham for Snodgrass, who missed Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Chelsea with what manager Marco Silva described as "a small injury in the knee".

Silva is reluctant to part with Snodgrass, having already sold midfielder Jake Livermore to West Brom for an undisclosed fee, believed to be £10m.

Snodgrass has been linked with a move since December, before Hull triggered a one-year contract extension, tying him to the club until the end of the 2017-18 season.

