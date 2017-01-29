January transfer window: Pick your five top all-time signings

The January transfer window is about to close for another year.
It's that time when clubs scramble to strengthen their squads, to find a player who can shoot them to glory or one who can save them from relegation.
Some are flops soon to be forgotten, while others go on to become club legends.
But who has been the best January signing? We are not just talking goals, but their value and contribution to the club.
Take a look at our shortlist below and decide for yourself.
Ashley Young (2007) Watford to Aston Villa (£8m) - PFA Young Player of the Year 2008/09
Asmir Begovic (2010) Portsmouth to Stoke (£3.25m) - made 172 appearances
Christophe Dugarry (2003)Bordeaux to Birmingham (loan) - goals helped Blues avoid relegation in 2003
Clint Dempsey (2007) New England Revolution to Fulham (£2m) - scored 50 goals in 184 games
Daniel Sturridge (2013)Chelsea to Liverpool (£12m) - scored 59 goals in 111 games
Gary Cahill (2012) Bolton to Chelsea (£7m) - won 2012 Champions League
John Stones (2013)Barnsley to Everton (£3m) - sold to Man City for £47.5m in 2016
Luis Suarez (2011) Ajax to Liverpool (£22.7m) - scored 82 goals in 133 games
Mikel Arteta (2005)Real Sociedad to Everton (loan) - scored 35 goals in 208 games
Nemanja Matic (2014)Benfica to Chelsea (£21m) - won Premier League title 2014/15
Nemanja Vidic (2006)Spartak Moscow to Man Utd (£7m) - won five Premier League titles
Patrice Evra (2006)Monaco to Man Utd (£5.5m) - made 379 appearances