Huddersfield Town 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

Nahki Wells has scored 42 of his 100 career goals for Huddersfield

Huddersfield showed their promotion credentials with an impressive home win over Brighton, who missed the chance to extend their Championship lead.

The Seagulls remain one point ahead of second-placed Newcastle.

Tommy Smith's angled shot put the hosts in front before Tomer Hemed rounded the goalkeeper to equalise.

Nahki Wells fired into the top corner and Elias Kachunga nodded in to make it 3-1 before half-time, and Lewis Dunk's red card added to Brighton's misery.

Centre-back Dunk was sent off for a second yellow card midway through the second half for a lunging challenge on Izzy Brown, having been booked in the first period for a foul on the same player.

The Terriers' seventh win in nine league matches keeps them fifth, but they are now just two points behind fourth-placed Leeds, who they play at home on Sunday.

Brighton, knocked out of the FA Cup by non-league Lincoln five days earlier, were uncharacteristically poor in defence and conceded three goals in a league match for the first time in almost 12 months.

The outstanding Rajiv van La Parra had already hit the post before full-back Smith's attempted cross landed back at his feet, and his subsequent shot flew in at the near post.

Hemed pounced on a poor back header from Huddersfield's Aaron Mooy to level, but that proved to be the only clear chance they created in the entire 90 minutes.

Wells' excellent finish from just inside the box was his 100th goal in English football, and it was the former Bradford forward's shot which goalkeeper David Stockdale palmed into the air for Kachunga to head in Huddersfield's third from close range.

After Dunk's dismissal, there was still time for Australian midfielder Mooy to strike the upright from long range and Stockdale to tip over a powerful attempt from substitute Kasey Palmer.

Brighton had conceded only 18 goals in 27 games before Thursday's defeat