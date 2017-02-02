Championship
Huddersfield Town 3-1 Brighton & Hove Albion

By Phil Cartwright

BBC Sport

Huddersfield striker Nahki Wells
Nahki Wells has scored 42 of his 100 career goals for Huddersfield

Huddersfield showed their promotion credentials with an impressive home win over Brighton, who missed the chance to extend their Championship lead.

The Seagulls remain one point ahead of second-placed Newcastle.

Tommy Smith's angled shot put the hosts in front before Tomer Hemed rounded the goalkeeper to equalise.

Nahki Wells fired into the top corner and Elias Kachunga nodded in to make it 3-1 before half-time, and Lewis Dunk's red card added to Brighton's misery.

Centre-back Dunk was sent off for a second yellow card midway through the second half for a lunging challenge on Izzy Brown, having been booked in the first period for a foul on the same player.

The Terriers' seventh win in nine league matches keeps them fifth, but they are now just two points behind fourth-placed Leeds, who they play at home on Sunday.

Brighton, knocked out of the FA Cup by non-league Lincoln five days earlier, were uncharacteristically poor in defence and conceded three goals in a league match for the first time in almost 12 months.

The outstanding Rajiv van La Parra had already hit the post before full-back Smith's attempted cross landed back at his feet, and his subsequent shot flew in at the near post.

Hemed pounced on a poor back header from Huddersfield's Aaron Mooy to level, but that proved to be the only clear chance they created in the entire 90 minutes.

Wells' excellent finish from just inside the box was his 100th goal in English football, and it was the former Bradford forward's shot which goalkeeper David Stockdale palmed into the air for Kachunga to head in Huddersfield's third from close range.

After Dunk's dismissal, there was still time for Australian midfielder Mooy to strike the upright from long range and Stockdale to tip over a powerful attempt from substitute Kasey Palmer.

David Stockdale
Brighton had conceded only 18 goals in 27 games before Thursday's defeat

Line-ups

Huddersfield

  • 1Ward
  • 2Smith
  • 44Hefele
  • 26Schindler
  • 15Löwe
  • 6Hogg
  • 10Mooy
  • 9KachungaBooked at 45mins
  • 37BrownSubstituted forPalmerat 71'minutes
  • 17van La ParraSubstituted forLolleyat 77'minutes
  • 21WellsSubstituted forQuanerat 83'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Whitehead
  • 12Holmes-Dennis
  • 13Coleman
  • 18Lolley
  • 23Quaner
  • 27Stankovic
  • 45Palmer

Brighton

  • 13Stockdale
  • 2BrunoBooked at 1mins
  • 22Duffy
  • 5DunkBooked at 67mins
  • 12Pocognoli
  • 11Knockaert
  • 7KayalSubstituted forSidwellat 45'minutes
  • 21NorwoodBooked at 79mins
  • 15MurphySubstituted forMarchat 63'minutes
  • 17Murray
  • 10HemedSubstituted forAkpomat 63'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Hünemeier
  • 8Skalak
  • 14Sidwell
  • 20March
  • 26Walton
  • 27Tomori
  • 28Akpom
Referee:
James Linington
Attendance:
20,104

Match Stats

Home TeamHuddersfieldAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home69%
Away31%
Shots
Home23
Away2
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home9
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, Huddersfield Town 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Huddersfield Town 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.

Attempt saved. Joe Lolley (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Collin Quaner.

Attempt missed. Kasey Palmer (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Elias Kachunga (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by David Stockdale.

Attempt saved. Kasey Palmer (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Elias Kachunga.

Chris Löwe (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Glenn Murray (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Collin Quaner replaces Nahki Wells.

Offside, Huddersfield Town. Aaron Mooy tries a through ball, but Nahki Wells is caught offside.

Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Elias Kachunga.

Booking

Oliver Norwood (Brighton and Hove Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Joe Lolley (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Oliver Norwood (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Joe Lolley replaces Rajiv van La Parra.

Rajiv van La Parra (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Steve Sidwell (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Attempt saved. Kasey Palmer (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Elias Kachunga.

Foul by Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town).

Chuba Akpom (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Michael Hefele (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aaron Mooy with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Shane Duffy.

Substitution

Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Kasey Palmer replaces Isaiah Brown because of an injury.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Isaiah Brown (Huddersfield Town) because of an injury.

Jonathan Hogg (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chuba Akpom (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Isaiah Brown (Huddersfield Town) because of an injury.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion) for a bad foul.

Isaiah Brown (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Lewis Dunk (Brighton and Hove Albion).

Substitution

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Chuba Akpom replaces Tomer Hemed.

Substitution

Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Solly March replaces Jamie Murphy.

Attempt missed. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Aaron Mooy.

Foul by Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town).

Sébastien Pocognoli (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by David Stockdale.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Brighton2818642360
2Newcastle2819273359
3Reading291748555
4Leeds2917391354
5Huddersfield281648452
6Derby281378946
7Sheff Wed281378546
8Barnsley2913511444
9Fulham28111071443
10Norwich2813411743
11Preston2911810141
12Birmingham2991010-837
13Brentford2810612236
14Aston Villa288128-236
15Cardiff2910613-936
16Wolves289811-135
17Ipswich299812-835
18QPR299713-1234
19Nottm Forest299614-733
20Bristol City288416-428
21Burton297715-1228
22Wigan276714-825
23Blackburn286715-1325
24Rotherham294421-3616
View full Championship table

