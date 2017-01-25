BBC Sport - Liverpool 0-1 Southampton (Agg: 0-2): Saints through to League Cup final
Southampton through to League Cup final
Shane Long's late goal at Anfield gives Southampton a 1-0 win on the night and 2-0 aggregate victory over Liverpool in the League Cup semi-finals.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 0-1 Southampton
