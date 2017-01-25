BBC Sport - Fawaz Al Hasawi: Nottingham Forest owner 'will do right thing for club'
Al Hasawi 'will do right thing for Forest'
- From the section Football
Owner Fawaz Al Hasawi says he will "do the right thing" for Nottingham Forest and that he will not be selling the club in the near future.
Speaking to BBC East Midlands Today in his first interview since the collapse of a proposed takeover by an American consortium, Al Hasawi says he can understand why some supporters are protesting against his ownership and he is committed to rebuilding a structure at the Championship club.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired