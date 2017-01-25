BBC Sport - Fawaz Al Hasawi: Nottingham Forest owner 'will do right thing for club'

Al Hasawi 'will do right thing for Forest'

Owner Fawaz Al Hasawi says he will "do the right thing" for Nottingham Forest and that he will not be selling the club in the near future.

Speaking to BBC East Midlands Today in his first interview since the collapse of a proposed takeover by an American consortium, Al Hasawi says he can understand why some supporters are protesting against his ownership and he is committed to rebuilding a structure at the Championship club.

Top videos

Video

Al Hasawi 'will do right thing for Forest'

Video

What happened to Eddie Jones' eye?

Video

Mourinho not thinking about four trophies

Video

Watch skier's desperate uphill climb after crash

Video

The inspirational story behind Lucic-Baroni's return to form

  • From the section Tennis
Video

Highlights: Konta crashes out to Williams

  • From the section Tennis
Video

England's fastest bowler - who can only play T20

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Sir Alex Ferguson praises Mourinho progress

Video

GB teenager Knight wins world downhill gold

Video

England one-day team best I've played in - Morgan

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Who will win the League Cup semis?

Video

Ferguson on signing Rooney & why goals record will never be surpassed

Video

Konta 'enjoyed' quarter-final experience

  • From the section Tennis

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Head Coach

Children's Tennis Sessions
Head Coach

Children's Tennis Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired