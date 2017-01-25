BBC Sport - Manchester United: Jose Mourinho not thinking about winning four trophies
Mourinho not thinking about four trophies
Man Utd boss Jose Mourinho says he is not thinking about the fact his side are the only team that still have the chance to win four trophies this season.
