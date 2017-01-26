BBC Sport - FA Cup predictions: BBC Radio 1's Adele & A.Dot of 1Extra
Adele & A.Dot give their FA Cup predictions
- From the section Football
BBC Radio 1's Adele Roberts and 1Xtra's A.Dot look ahead to the weekend's FA Cup fourth round fixtures, including Manchester United v Wigan, Derby v Leicester and Millwall v Watford.
READ MORE: BBC to show Man Utd & Leicester games
