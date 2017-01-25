Nigel Clough: Burton Albion boss says Nottingham Forest link 'logical'

Nigel Clough's Burton are 22nd in the Championship table, having lost their past four games

Burton Albion boss Nigel Clough says links to the vacant managerial role at rivals Nottingham Forest are "logical".

Clough, who was reappointed as Burton boss in December 2015, made over 300 appearances for Forest as a player.

Forest, currently three places above Burton in the Championship table, have been without a manager since sacking Philippe Montanier on 14 January.

"I don't think you can ever predict what's going to happen in football," Clough, 50, told BBC Radio Derby.

"All these sort of allegiances you have and everything, yeah they're strong, but in football people go to rivals all the time.

"It's very difficult when you spent 18 years - I'm just over 50 years old - so a third of my life involved with a certain club [Nottingham Forest].

"I've spent 11 with this one as well, but of course it's an easy link and a logical one from lots of points of view."

Clough's late father Brian managed Forest for over 18 years, leading them to the First Division title and back-to-back European Cup triumphs.