Kyle Wootton: Cheltenham Town sign Scunthorpe United striker on loan

Kyle Wootton has scored five goals in 34 league appearances for Scunthorpe

Cheltenham Town have signed Scunthorpe United striker Kyle Wootton on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old, who scored once in 14 league starts while on loan at National League North Ferriby United earlier this term, was with Lincoln in 2015-16.

He is a product of Scunthorpe's academy and made his senior debut in 2014.

Cheltenham are 22nd in League Two, one point above the drop zone, while United are second in League One, two points off top spot with two games in hand.

