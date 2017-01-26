Mark Ellis: Carlisle United defender loaned to Forest Green Rovers
- From the section Football
Carlisle United have loaned defender Mark Ellis to Forest Green Rovers for the remainder of the season.
Plymouth-born centre-back Ellis, 28, has made just 12 appearances since joining the Cumbrians from Shrewsbury on a permanent basis last summer.
It is his second spell at the New Lawn, having spent the 2009-10 season with Rovers on loan from Torquay United.
The deal follows fellow defender Charlie Clough's move to Barnet for an undisclosed fee on Monday.