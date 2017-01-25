Mario Balotelli: Fan who racially abused striker given stadium ban by Bastia

Mario Balotelli has 10 goals in 15 games for Nice this season

A supporter who racially abused Nice striker Mario Balotelli has been given a stadium ban by Ligue 1 side Bastia.

The ex-Liverpool and Manchester City forward, 26, posted on social media to say he had been subject to "monkey chants for the whole game" in Friday's 1-1 draw.

Bastia said "a man in his 40s" had come forward himself after the French Football League began an investigation.

Nice midfielder Alassane Plea confirmed he had heard the racist abuse.

Bastia added in a statement: "Regretting his attitude and aware of the repercussions, this person responded to our appeal and came to the stadium on Tuesday.

"Acknowledging he was responsible for the incriminating chants, he has been notified of the deactivation of his season ticket along with a general ban from the Stade de Furiani."

