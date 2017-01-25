Afcon 2017: Emmanuel Adebayor hints at Premier League return

Emmanuel Adebayor did not score a goal at the Nations Cup in Gabon

Togo striker Emmanuel Adebayor says he has had interest from English clubs and has proved at the Africa Cup of Nations he can still play at the highest level.

The 32-year-old is heading home from Gabon after Togo were eliminated at the group stage of the finals.

He has been without a club since leaving Crystal Palace in June but hinted he could return to England.

"I've had a few contacts (from English clubs)," Adebayor told BBC Sport. "I love the Premier League."

I'll call my manager and see if there are some clubs that are interested in me Emmanuel Adebayor

Adebayor captained his country at the Nations Cup and although Togo finished bottom of their group, he believes he has shown he has the appetite and quality to do well.

Having played for Arsenal, Tottenham, Manchester City and Crystal Palace in the English top-flight, Adebayor has a deep understanding of the demands of Premier League football - as well as an appreciation of his own reputation.

"You guys know how much I love the Premier League, even though I'm not the most loved player in England," he said. "I have done it for the last 10 years in the Premier league.

"I cannot say it's easy but I have done a lot of work in the shadows to be (at the Nations Cup) and prove to everyone that I can still play football, that I still have football in me and I'm passionate about the game.

"I never came here (to the Nations Cup) to play and search for a club, I came here to play and represent my country. And I think I've done that quite well.

"Now we are out of the tournament I'm just going home, I'll call my manager and see if there are some clubs that are interested in me. Let's take it step by step and see how it goes."

As for his future with Togo, Adebayor is eager to keep his options open.

"I don't want to take a decision right now, it's going to be a hard one to take," he said. "But I'm going to sit down with the manager and see how I can be involved in the national team.

"This Togo belongs to me and I belong to them. So I can't see myself going out now because going out now is like coming out of the boat. And I'm the captain of the boat.

"Even if I have to come out I have to come out at the right time and I don't think it's the right time."