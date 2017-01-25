Robert Snodgrass: Hull accept bid in the region of £10m from Burnley

Snodgrass has scored nine goals in all competitions this season for Hull

Hull City have accepted a bid in the region of £10m from Burnley for top scorer Robert Snodgrass.

The Tigers, who are 19th in the Premier League, rejected a bid from West Ham earlier this month for the 29-year-old midfielder.

The Scotland international, who joined Hull from Norwich in 2014, has scored seven Premier League goals this season.

The Tigers say the move is now down to the player and he has not yet gone for a medical at Burnley.

Hull have so far rejected offers of up to £6m from West Ham for Snodgrass, who missed Sunday's 2-0 defeat at Chelsea with what manager Marco Silva described as "a small injury in the knee".

West Ham remain interested but Silva is reluctant to part with Snodgrass having already sold midfielder Jake Livermore to West Brom for an undisclosed fee, believed to be £10m.

Any deal for Snodgrass would have to be for about the same price.

Snodgrass has been linked with a move away from the KC Stadium since December,k before Hull triggered a one-year contract extension, tying him to the club until the end of the 2017-18 season.

