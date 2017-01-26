Lawro's FA Cup predictions v Adele Roberts & A.Dot

BBC Sport's football expert Mark Lawrenson is pitting his wits against a different guest for each round of this season's FA Cup.

Lawro's opponents for this weekend's FA Cup fourth-round ties are DJs Adele Roberts and A.Dot.

Liverpool fan Adele is on BBC Radio 1 from Monday to Friday on Early Breakfast from 04:00 GMT to 06:00.

On the same days, Manchester United supporter A.Dot is on 1Xtra presenting 1Xtra Breakfast from 07:00 to 10:00.

The duo worked out most of their predictions together - but disagreed on the outcome of the BBC's live games - Derby v Leicester (Friday) and Millwall v Watford and United v Wigan (both Sunday).

A.Dot also got involved in BBC Sport's No Guts, No Glory campaign to share her tales of the magic of the FA Cup.

FA Cup fourth-round predictions Result Lawro Adele A.Dot FRIDAY Derby v Leicester x-x 1-1* 1-2 2-1 SATURDAY Liverpool v Wolves x-x 2-1 3-0 3-0 Blackburn v Blackpool x-x 2-0 1-0 1-0 Burnley v Bristol City x-x 2-0 2-0 2-0 Chelsea v Brentford x-x 2-0 4-0 4-0 Crystal Palace v Man City x-x 0-3 2-1 2-1 Lincoln v Brighton x-x 0-2 0-2 0-2 Middlesbrough v Accrington x-x 2-0 1-0 1-0 Oxford Utd v Newcastle Utd x-x 0-2 1-3 1-3 Rochdale v Huddersfield x-x 0-2 1-2 1-2 Tottenham v Wycombe x-x 2-0 3-0 3-0 Southampton v Arsenal x-x 0-2 1-2 1-2 SUNDAY Millwall v Watford x-x 0-2 0-2 1-0 Fulham v Hull City x-x 2-0 1-0 1-0 Sutton Utd v Leeds Utd x-x 0-2 0-2 0-2 Man Utd v Wigan x-x 2-0 1-1** 3-1

* Away team to win at home in the replay

** Home team to win away in the replay

A correct result (picking a win, draw or defeat) is worth 10 points. The exact score earns 40 points.

Roberts and A.Dot need a success rate greater than 18% to knock YouTubers Blue Moon Rising TV off the top of the FA Cup leaderboard.

FA Cup leaderboard after round three Correct result (Perfect scores) Total Success rate Blue Moon Rising TV 14 (3) 230 18% Lawro 9 (3) 180 14% Spurred On 12 (2) 180 14% Reev 12 (0) 120 9%

LAWRO'S FA CUP FOURTH-ROUND PREDICTIONS

All kick-offs 15:00 GMT unless otherwise stated.

FRIDAY

Derby County v Leicester (19:55 GMT - live on BBC One from 19:30)

Leicester need a positive result after their poor performance against Southampton last week, and they do not need the ignominy of losing a derby game to a lower-division side too.

The Foxes got their only domestic away win of the season at Everton in the last round, but they are away at Burnley in the Premier League on Tuesday night so it will be interesting to see what team they put out here.

Derby, who are battling to get into the Championship play-offs, are also playing again on Tuesday - so they might make even more changes for this game.

I think Leicester will prevail in the end but that win might come in a replay - and a draw is a result that neither team wants.

Lawro's prediction: 1-1* Leicester to win the replay

A.Dot: The FA Cup is all about upsets, and this is going to be the upset of this round. Derby are at home and in decent form in the Championship and Leicester are in awful form, especially away from home, making one the worst title defences in history.

Adele: I am probably going to go the other way. It is a huge East Midlands derby - they are not friends! - and I just feel the Foxes are going to pull it out, because they need to win something this season and I think they are going to throw everything at the FA Cup and try to win it.

A.Dot: Leicester have lost their last two matches 3-0. Psychologically, they are going to be down in the dumps. 2-1

Adele: But you cannot count out Foxes striker Jamie Vardy, you just can't. This is the FA Cup and it will mean everything to their players. I feel like Leicester are going to do it. 1-2

SATURDAY

Liverpool v Wolves (12:30 GMT)

Liverpool have lost the attacking edge they had earlier in the season and it is not just down to Sadio Mane being away with Senegal at the Africa Cup of Nations.

They have scored only five goals in their past six matches - talk about having a dry January. Yes, they do miss Mane, but there is more to it than that.

Opposition teams have seen how Liverpool always try to cut inside or play quick one-twos when they come forward, and they are ready for it now.

The Reds are on a run of one win in seven games in all competitions, and that came in a replay against a League Two side, Plymouth. They are lacking in confidence, and the whole team is not playing well.

How this game goes will depend a lot on what sort of side Jurgen Klopp picks, bearing in mind Liverpool play Chelsea in the Premier League on Tuesday.

I cannot see Klopp repeating what he did in his side's first game against Plymouth, when he picked the youngest team in the club's history.

For starters, they are up against a Championship team who won at Stoke in the third round. Wolves will bring a load of fans to Anfield and have a real go.

But Klopp probably expected to beat Southampton on Wednesday and reach the EFL Cup final - if they had done that, he would have played a much weaker team in this game.

I think he will make sure there is some experience in his line-up and I think Liverpool will get through - although it could be quite a nervy win.

Lawro's prediction: 2-1

Adele and A.Dot: 3-0

Blackburn v Blackpool

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer has done well to reach round four - his side got past another Championship side, Barnsley, in round three - winning the replay at Oakwell.

Now Bowyer is heading back to Blackburn, where he was a coach and then manager between 2004 and 2015.

I thought he was hard done by when he was sacked by Rovers because you cannot keep selling your players and not replace them without seeing results suffer, which is exactly what happened there.

Blackpool fans are also unhappy with their owners - in fact both sets of supporters are going to stage a joint protest about it before and during the game.

I have huge sympathy for both sets of fans, and that is coming from a Prestonian - our two arch enemies are Blackburn and Blackpool.

On the pitch, Rovers are a Championship side and I think they will come out on top against the Seasiders, who were in the top flight in 2011 but are now in League Two.

Blackburn fans are probably worried a similar drop could happen to them.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Adele and A.Dot: 1-0

Burnley v Bristol City

I am surprised that Bristol City, who have lost eight league games in a row, are struggling in the Championship.

Tammy Abraham has been scoring for City for fun, which is just as well - imagine where they would be without his 18 goals?

Burnley are vying with West Ham to sign Hull midfielder Robert Snodgrass and I think the Clarets' playing style suits him better.

Whatever the outcome of that transfer saga, Snodgrass will not be playing for Burnley in this game - but I don't think it will matter.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Adele and A.Dot: 2-0

Chelsea v Brentford

Another local derby - it is less than six miles from Griffin Park to Stamford Bridge - but one that has not happened too often down the years.

Fernando Torres' late equaliser spared Chelsea's blushes when they met the Bees in 2013

The two teams have only played twice since 1950 - and both those matches came in the FA Cup in 2013, when Chelsea were given a scare before winning the replay.

I don't see the Blues having the same problems this time and it would not surprise me if they had a good run in the cup to go with their title challenge.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Adele and A.Dot: If Chelsea struggle here it is worrying, isn't it? This could be a landslide. 4-0

Crystal Palace v Man City

I don't think there are any grey areas with Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce - with him, the Premier League always takes precedence over the FA Cup.

Palace's predicament is unlikely to change Allardyce's outlook. They are yet to win under him in the league and they dropped into the relegation zone last weekend.

The Eagles play at Bournemouth on Tuesday night and that game will be Allardyce's priority - he will not want to risk any injuries or suspensions to his strongest XI.

In contrast, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola picked a very strong team for his side's win over West Ham in round three.

A win at Selhurst Park would be a big lift for City after a tricky spell. It's like I always say - a cup run breeds confidence, why wouldn't you want it?

Lawro's prediction: 0-3

Adele and A.Dot: This is going to be an incredible game. City have been shaky and we both love Palace. 2-1

Lincoln City v Brighton

Lincoln produced the shock of the third round by beating Championship side Ipswich but they had a big slip-up against Barrow in their last game in the National League.

The Imps had put out a strong team too, and I just wonder if their cup exploits are acting as a distraction to promotion back to the Football League, which is their main aim.

Brighton are also looking to go up - this game pits the leaders of the National League against the leaders of the Championship.

The Seagulls are on a really good run and have a big, strong squad - so I don't see an upset here.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Adele and A.Dot: We are not particularly familiar with either team's starting XI so we are going to go for the place we love the most - Brighton, for the deckchairs and the pier. I love how we have arrived at that prediction using real sporting critique. 0-2

Middlesbrough v Accrington

It is true that Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has a pragmatic way of approaching games, but who is to say he is wrong?

Karanka is the manager, so let him manage. If they do stay up, he might change their playing style and try to kick on.

I see Boro getting past Accrington without too many problems.

Stanley are struggling near the bottom of League Two and the receipts from this game could really help them out - they might be able to get a couple of loan players in to help them climb the table.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Adele and A.Dot: We are not expecting loads of goals here. 1-0

Oxford Utd v Newcastle Utd

Oxford upset Rotherham in round three and, as a League Two side, they beat Swansea in last season's FA Cup.

So Newcastle will have to be careful - but I don't expect too many slip-ups from the Magpies, who I think will create a lot of chances.

I was Oxford's manager in 1988, and became Newcastle's defensive coach in 1996. I also used to play cricket with U's assistant manager Derek Fazackerley, who was Keegan's right-hand man with the Magpies - our running between the wickets was legendary.

So I have links to both of these teams and, although I am going for a Newcastle win, my 'Lou Reed day' would be a draw.

It would be a perfect day because the U's would make a lot of money from the replay at St James' Park.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Adele and A.Dot: 1-3

Rochdale v Huddersfield

Rochdale were seen as cannon-fodder for Barrow in round three but came through that tie. I don't see them beating Huddersfield, though.

The Terriers have been at the top end of the Championship all season without getting much attention - they are fifth and I've never known a team to get less publicity.

They probably don't mind that too much, but David Wagner has done a really good job and deserves more credit.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Adele and A.Dot: 1-2

Tottenham v Wycombe

This is a great money-spinning tie for Wycombe. I think we can expect a lot of Tottenham changes - but this is a home win all day.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Adele and A.Dot: 3-0

Southampton v Arsenal (17:30 GMT)

Southampton thoroughly deserved to beat Liverpool in the EFL Cup. Over the two legs, if they had won 4-0 it would have been a fair reflection of the games.

After that, though, this tie is a big ask for Saints. Defeat is not the end of the world for Claude Puel though, because it would jut be looked upon as a blip.

Saints have not conceded a goal in five ties of the EFL Cup - including a 2-0 win over Arsenal in the quarter-finals. which is a great achievement.

But I still think Arsenal will be ready for them. The Gunners have not played this week, which might make a big difference.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Adele and A.Dot: This will be a good game. Southampton have played in the EFL Cup in midweek which will not help them. It might be a tight one, but Arsenal are going to win it. 1-2

SUNDAY

Millwall v Watford (12:00 GMT - live on BBC One from 11:50 GMT)

Millwall were one of the teams to spring a surprise in round three, beating Bournemouth.

However, I think a cup run could be very important for Watford manager Walter Mazzarri's future, so I am backing them to reach round five.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

A.Dot: I think this one is going to be fun for the neutral and there is going to be a red card or three.

Adele: Without a doubt. Just the fact that Millwall's ground is called The Den, that is what Watford are in for - come into the Lions' Den. It feels like Millwall are always up for a match like this.

A.Dot: It might be one of those games where it is really scrappy and there are not that many chances, and someone nicks it 1-0.

Adele: I need to go for a Watford win because I really like (Radio 1 DJ) Chris Stark, who is a Hornets fan, and I feel like he will hate me if I don't back them. I think Watford will put a good show on and win. 0-2

A.Dot: No, Millwall are going to score. It won't be a nice goal, it won't be a pretty goal, it will be a scrappy goal - I can see it now! - but I think Millwall will win 1-0.

Adele's prediction: 0-2

A.Dot's prediction: 1-0

Fulham v Hull City (12:30 GMT)

Hull play Manchester United in the EFL Cup on Thursday and face them again in the Premier League on Wednesday.

I imagine Marco Silva will rest a few players here, so I am going for an upset.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

Adele and A.Dot: 1-0

Sutton Utd v Leeds Utd (14:00 GMT)

For me this is the tie of the round - a non-league side at home to a massive club.

These two sides have met before in the FA Cup, in 1970, and Leeds hit Sutton for six.

Sutton have a very different playing surface at Ganders Green Lane these days, because of their 3G pitch that has caused people a few problems in the past.

However, I understand Leeds have got a very similar artificial pitch at their training ground so they will have a chance to prepare.

Lawro's prediction: 0-2

Adele and A.Dot: A Sutton win would be lovely but it is not going to happen against Leeds. 0-2

Man Utd v Wigan Athletic (16:00 GMT - live on BBC One from 15:35 GMT)

This is a great tie for Wigan manager Warren Joyce, who was in charge of United's Under-21 side until November.

And it is a great tie for the Latics' finances, because they will get a massive pay-day regardless of the outcome.

But as far as the game itself goes, in terms of making progress in the FA Cup, it is a great tie for United.

Lawro's prediction: 2-0

A.Dot: I am a United fan so I would never back against my team but even as a neutral I would argue that we are winning this one all day.

Adele: I thought you were going to say you want Wigan to win, because it is a really nice story and everyone cried when they won the FA Cup in 2013 - I did - watching little Dave Whelan's face with the cup, he looked so cute.

A.Dot: No, no. It is United. I know it is the FA Cup, and cup ties are not often a walk in the park, but I think this one will be. 3-1

Adele's prediction: Oh Dotty, Dotty - no, no! I was in Wigan the night they had won the cup and it went off. I know that people believe, and I have a feeling they are going to go to Old Trafford and give them a good game. I think you are probably right and United are going to win but I am a Liverpool fan so I can't say that. I am going to go for a 1-1 draw.

A.Dot: In the end we are going to win though, aren't we?

Adele: okay, probably.

Lawro was speaking to BBC Sport's Chris Bevan.

LAWRO'S PREMIER LEAGUE PREDICTIONS

Last week, Lawro got four correct results, including one perfect score, from 10 Premier League matches. That gave him a total of 70 points.

He beat UFC star Michael Bisping, who got three correct results, with no perfect scores, for a total of 30 points.

Total scores after week 22 Lawro 2,040 Guests 1,720

Lawro v Guests P22 W15 D0 L7

SCORE GUEST LEADERBOARD 150 Elis James 130 Boris Becker, James McAvoy, Tim Vine 120 Robbie Williams 110 Michael van Gerwen 100 Joe Clarke 93 Lawro (average after 22 weeks) 90 Josh Franceschi, Colin Murray 80 Nicole Scherzinger 70 Dave Bautista, Sam Burgess, Athletico Mince 60 Rick Astley 50 Charlie Sloth, Laura Kenny 40 Ed Balls 30 Michael Bisping, Blossoms, American hip-hop duo Run The Jewels 20 Lloyd Griffith

Lawro's best score: 140 points (week 22 v James McAvoy)

Lawro's worst score: 30 points (week four v Dave Bautista)