David Goodwillie: Plymouth Argyle striker leaves club after rape case ruling

David Goodwillie joined Plymouth in June and scored one goal in 22 appearances

Scotland international striker David Goodwillie has left Plymouth Argyle by mutual consent after he was adjudged to have raped a woman alongside a former Dundee United team-mate.

The 27-year-old asked to leave to focus on a potential appeal against the judgement by an Edinburgh civil court.

Goodwillie and David Robertson did not face criminal trial but were ordered to pay £100,000 damages to Denise Clair.

The League Two club said they will make no further comment on the matter.

Robertson announced on Monday that he was retiring from professional football.

Ms Clair, who has waived her right to anonymity, sued the pair after being "devastated" by the Crown's decision not to prosecute following the incident in January 2011.

She claimed Goodwillie and Robertson, 30, raped her at a flat in Armadale, in West Lothian, following a night out.

She said she could not remember what happened after being in a Bathgate bar and woke up in a strange flat the following morning.

The two players claimed the sex was consensual.

Goodwillie began his career with Dundee United and cost Blackburn £2m when he joined the Lancashire side back in August 2011.

He joined Plymouth from Aberdeen last summer.