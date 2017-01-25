England women: Manager Mark Sampson faces selection headache

Sampson's England will play USA, Germany and France in the SheBelieves Cup in March

England manager Mark Sampson says he faces a selection "headache" ahead of the SheBelieves Cup in March.

It follows a pre-season training camp in Spain where England lost 1-0 to Norway and drew 0-0 with Sweden.

"Some players on this camp have really put their hand up", Sampson told BBC Sport. "Competition is fierce and I want the players to push each other".

England will face the three top-ranked teams in the world - USA, Germany and France - at the tournament in the US.

They England now have a five-week break before their first SheBelieves Cup match, against France, on 1 March.

Sampson took a squad of 29 players to Spain, with 23 being used across the two matches.

With several other regular players missing out due to injury, Sampson says his next squad selection will be a challenging one.

"The players have come in, shown their mindset and shown they're ready to compete at the highest level," Sampson said.

"If you asked every player on the back of this camp how do they feel, they'd say far more knowledgeable about where we're at as a group and where they're at as individuals.

"And very clear about where they need to go to between now and SheBelieves".

Two of the world's best keepers

One player who impressed with her performances in Spain was Liverpool goalkeeper Siobhan Chamberlain.

Deputising for the injured Karen Bardsley, Chamberlain made a string of impressive saves across the two games and saved a penalty against Sweden.

"We're lucky, we've got two of the best goalkeepers in the world and over the course of the two games, Shiv has shown that," Sampson added.

After their SheBelieves opener France, England take on the hosts on 4 March and European champions Germany on 7 March.