James Bree: Aston Villa sign right-back from Championship rivals Barnsley

James Bree played 22 times for Barnsley this season

Championship side Aston Villa have signed defender James Bree for what Barnsley call a "substantial fee".

The 19-year-old, who made 61 appearances for the Tykes after coming through their youth system, has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at Villa.

"I'm joining a massive club and hopefully I can bring something to this team," said right-back Bree.

Villa owner Tony Xia intimated on Twitter that Bree would not be the only new face at Villa Park on Wednesday.

Bree was only 16 when he made his league debut for Barnsley against QPR in May 2014 and helped them win promotion from League One last season.

