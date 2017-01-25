Irish Premiership: Byrne and Haire released by Portadown

Alan Byrne is set for a move to League of Ireland side Shelbourne

Alan Byrne and Aaron Haire are among four players released by Premiership basement club Portadown.

Defender Byrne is set to make a return to League of Ireland side Shelbourne while striker Haire has been at Shamrock Park since last June.

Matty Parker and Sammy Simpson have also been released.

"I thank all the boys, they are great lads but we have to shape the squad as I felt it was unbalanced," said Ports manager Niall Currie.

He added: "Alan had a fantastic offer from Shelbourne and the travelling was a problem so it's a great move for him, he's a top pro.

"Big Aaron was a pleasure to work with but I felt he wouldn't be a regular when we finish our squad.

"Matty needs to continue to play and I felt it best he played regular football at this stage of his career."

Portadown are nine points adrift at the bottom and face a massive task to avoid relegation.