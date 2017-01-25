Cardiff City: Boss Warnock doubts striker signing

Cardiff City's Championship record under Neil Warnock is won seven, lost five, drawn four

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock doubts he will sign a new striker before the transfer window closes on 31 January.

The Bluebirds failed to take their chances as they lost 1-0 at promotion challengers Brighton in the Championship on Tuesday.

Warnock says it would be "nice" to add up to two new players to his squad, but recruiting a striker is unlikely.

In the meantime, Warnock says he is "quite happy with what we've got".

He added: "I think the club's got to look more for quality strikers, quality signings in the summer, really."

Warnock has hinted he may not stay beyond the end of the season unless owner Vincent Tan backs his recruitment plans for a promotion challenge next season.

Cardiff have won nine league games this season, losing 12 and drawing six. They have won four of their past 10 matches.

They are 16th in the table, level on 33 points with Brentford, who are above them, and Queens Park Rangers, below.

'Cardiff can go anywhere and give teams a good game'

Saturday's trip to Reading is next for Warnock and his players.

The Royals beat Fulham 1-0 at Madejski Stadium on Tuesday while Cardiff were losing to the Seagulls to rise to third.

"It's difficult, but we've got 20 games to get to that magic 50 points and the sooner we get there the better," said Warnock.

"We've got some tough games away from home, but as you've seen at Brighton, I think we can go anywhere and give teams a good game."

Ahead of the trip to Brighton, Warnock said that "all the pressure" would be on them and Reading in those games.