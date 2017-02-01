Championship
Newcastle United v Queens Park Rangers

Daryl Murphy
Daryl Murphy has scores in the last three games he has featured in for Newcastle

    Newcastle are expected to bring back first-team regulars after making nine changes for the FA Cup loss at Oxford.

    But the Championship's top scorer, Dwight Gayle, is expected to miss out because of a hamstring problem.

    QPR will include new signings Sean Goss and Luke Freeman, who joined from Manchester United and Bristol City.

    Another new arrival, Matt Smith, is ineligible, while defenders Steven Caulker (hip) and Jack Robinson (hamstring) are sidelined.

    Match facts

    • Newcastle have won five of their last six home league games against QPR (D1).
    • QPR have lost eight of their last 11 league games against the Magpies (W1 D2), including a 6-0 defeat at Loftus Road earlier this season.
    • Newcastle are the highest scoring home team in the Championship this season, plundering 30 goals so far including four in a game on four separate occasions, doing so last time out at St James' Park against Rotherham.
    • The Hoops, who have won their last two away league games, haven't won three on the trot since September 2013.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Brighton2718632560
    2Newcastle2719173358
    3Reading291748555
    4Leeds2816391251
    5Huddersfield271548249
    6Derby281378946
    7Sheff Wed281378546
    8Barnsley2913511444
    9Norwich2813411743
    10Preston2911810141
    11Fulham27101071240
    12Birmingham2991010-837
    13Brentford2810612236
    14Aston Villa288128-236
    15Cardiff2910613-936
    16Wolves289811-135
    17Ipswich299812-835
    18Nottm Forest299614-733
    19QPR289613-1233
    20Bristol City288416-428
    21Burton287714-1028
    22Wigan276714-825
    23Blackburn276714-1225
    24Rotherham294421-3616
    View full Championship table

