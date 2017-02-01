Newcastle United v Queens Park Rangers
Newcastle are expected to bring back first-team regulars after making nine changes for the FA Cup loss at Oxford.
But the Championship's top scorer, Dwight Gayle, is expected to miss out because of a hamstring problem.
QPR will include new signings Sean Goss and Luke Freeman, who joined from Manchester United and Bristol City.
Another new arrival, Matt Smith, is ineligible, while defenders Steven Caulker (hip) and Jack Robinson (hamstring) are sidelined.
Match facts
- Newcastle have won five of their last six home league games against QPR (D1).
- QPR have lost eight of their last 11 league games against the Magpies (W1 D2), including a 6-0 defeat at Loftus Road earlier this season.
- Newcastle are the highest scoring home team in the Championship this season, plundering 30 goals so far including four in a game on four separate occasions, doing so last time out at St James' Park against Rotherham.
- The Hoops, who have won their last two away league games, haven't won three on the trot since September 2013.