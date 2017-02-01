Newcastle United v Queens Park Rangers

Daryl Murphy has scores in the last three games he has featured in for Newcastle

BBC coverage

How to follow: BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website

Newcastle are expected to bring back first-team regulars after making nine changes for the FA Cup loss at Oxford.

But the Championship's top scorer, Dwight Gayle, is expected to miss out because of a hamstring problem.

QPR will include new signings Sean Goss and Luke Freeman, who joined from Manchester United and Bristol City.

Another new arrival, Matt Smith, is ineligible, while defenders Steven Caulker (hip) and Jack Robinson (hamstring) are sidelined.

Match facts