Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Leeds United
Leeds United moved to within a point of third-placed Reading by winning at Championship strugglers Blackburn.
Chris Wood had the best chance of the first half for the visitors but shot wide, while Kemar Roofe headed over.
All the goals came in a dramatic final 17 minutes, with Stuart Dallas' strike into the corner putting Leeds ahead.
Elliott Bennett's shot from 20 yards looked to have stolen a point for the hosts before Pontus Jansson won it when he headed in Pablo Hernandez's corner.
Blackburn, who now have only one win in their last 11 Championship matches, remain 23rd in the table and are three points adrift of Burton, in 21st, who lost 2-0 at home to Fulham.
The hosts had the ball in the net as early as the fourth minute, but Jason Lowe's effort was disallowed for a foul on Rob Green.
Leeds went ahead when captain Liam Bridcutt set up Dallas at the back post for his first league goal of the season, before Rovers levelled when Bennett's bobbling shot wrong-footed Green.
But a minute from the end, Hernandez won a corner and his accurate delivery found Jansson to head into the top left-hand corner.
Line-ups
Blackburn
- 1Steele
- 24Nyambe
- 3Greer
- 26Lenihan
- 5Williams
- 7FeeneySubstituted forConwayat 78'minutes
- 6LoweSubstituted forLucas Joãoat 79'minutes
- 14Mulgrew
- 31Bennett
- 19Gallagher
- 12Graham
Substitutes
- 18Lucas João
- 23Guthrie
- 27Tomlinson
- 28Mahoney
- 30Brown
- 32Conway
- 33Raya
Leeds
- 1Green
- 2Ayling
- 5Bartley
- 18JanssonBooked at 35mins
- 28Berardi
- 14O'KaneSubstituted forVieiraat 78'minutes
- 26Bridcutt
- 24SackoSubstituted forHernándezat 45'minutes
- 7RoofeSubstituted forDoukaraat 61'minutes
- 15Dallas
- 9Wood
Substitutes
- 10Antonsson
- 11Doukara
- 12Silvestri
- 19Hernández
- 23Phillips
- 25Vieira
- 31Coyle
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 17,026
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 1, Leeds United 2.
Offside, Leeds United. Pablo Hernández tries a through ball, but Chris Wood is caught offside.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Gordon Greer.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from long range on the left is blocked. Assisted by Stuart Dallas.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Elliott Bennett.
Attempt blocked. Chris Wood (Leeds United) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gaetano Berardi.
Goal!
Goal! Blackburn Rovers 1, Leeds United 2. Pontus Jansson (Leeds United) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Pablo Hernández with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Ryan Nyambe.
Attempt blocked. Pablo Hernández (Leeds United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Ayling.
Attempt missed. Lucas João (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Danny Graham.
Goal!
Goal! Blackburn Rovers 1, Leeds United 1. Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Craig Conway.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Ronaldo Vieira.
Attempt blocked. Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Lucas João replaces Jason Lowe.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackburn Rovers. Craig Conway replaces Liam Feeney.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Ronaldo Vieira replaces Eunan O'Kane.
Souleymane Doukara (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).
Goal!
Goal! Blackburn Rovers 0, Leeds United 1. Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Liam Bridcutt.
Luke Ayling (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers).
Foul by Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers).
Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Robert Green.
Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Souleymane Doukara (Leeds United).
Attempt missed. Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high. Assisted by Danny Graham.
Attempt missed. Stuart Dallas (Leeds United) header from a difficult angle on the left is too high. Assisted by Pablo Hernández with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Leeds United. Souleymane Doukara replaces Kemar Roofe.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Luke Ayling.
Hand ball by Elliott Bennett (Blackburn Rovers).
Charlie Mulgrew (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United).
Danny Graham (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gaetano Berardi (Leeds United).
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Liam Bridcutt.
Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Stuart Dallas.
Derrick Williams (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kemar Roofe (Leeds United).