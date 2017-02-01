Blackburn Rovers 1-2 Leeds United

All three of Pontus Jansson's goals for Leeds have come in away games

Leeds United moved to within a point of third-placed Reading by winning at Championship strugglers Blackburn.

Chris Wood had the best chance of the first half for the visitors but shot wide, while Kemar Roofe headed over.

All the goals came in a dramatic final 17 minutes, with Stuart Dallas' strike into the corner putting Leeds ahead.

Elliott Bennett's shot from 20 yards looked to have stolen a point for the hosts before Pontus Jansson won it when he headed in Pablo Hernandez's corner.

Blackburn, who now have only one win in their last 11 Championship matches, remain 23rd in the table and are three points adrift of Burton, in 21st, who lost 2-0 at home to Fulham.

The hosts had the ball in the net as early as the fourth minute, but Jason Lowe's effort was disallowed for a foul on Rob Green.

Leeds went ahead when captain Liam Bridcutt set up Dallas at the back post for his first league goal of the season, before Rovers levelled when Bennett's bobbling shot wrong-footed Green.

But a minute from the end, Hernandez won a corner and his accurate delivery found Jansson to head into the top left-hand corner.

