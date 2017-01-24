Ryan Christie: Celtic forward joins Aberdeen on loan

Christie has scored once in seven appearances this season

Celtic and Scotland Under-21 forward Ryan Christie has joined Aberdeen on loan until the end of the season.

The 21-year-old former Inverness Caledonian Thistle player has made seven appearances for the champions this season, scoring once.

Christie will train with his new team-mates for the first time on Wednesday.

"I am delighted to get a player of Ryan's quality," Dons boss Derek McInnes told the club website.

"We want to make a couple of additions in the January window - quality additions - and there is no doubt Ryan has the quality to come in and make an impact with us.

"Ryan can help us with the challenges that lie ahead during the second half of the season. I would also like to thank [Celtic manager] Brendan Rodgers and Celtic for assisting in getting the deal done."

After progressing through the youth ranks at Caley Thistle, Christie signed for Celtic in September 2015, following in the footsteps of father Charlie, who also had a spell at Celtic Park.

Last season's runners-up Aberdeen are currently third in the Premiership - two points behind Rangers - but have a game in hand.

The Dons reached the fifth round of the Scottish Cup on Saturday by beating Stranraer 4-0.