BBC Sport - Wayne Rooney: Sir Alex Ferguson believes record will not be broken again
Ferguson on signing Rooney & why goals record will never be surpassed
Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson recalls signing the 18-year-old Wayne Rooney and tells BBC Sport why he thinks nobody will surpass Rooney's record-breaking goals tally for the club.
