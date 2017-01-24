BBC Sport - Manchester United: Sir Alex Ferguson praises Jose Mourinho progress
Sir Alex Ferguson praises Mourinho progress
- From the section Football
Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson believes new boss Jose Mourinho is doing well in his first season at Old Trafford and that the club could be challenging Chelsea at the top of the league if they had not drawn six games already.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired