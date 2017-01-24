Luis Hernandez: Leicester defender joins Malaga, six months after signing

Luis Hernandez
Hernandez's last appearance was in a 1-0 Premier League defeat at Bournemouth on 13 December

Leicester have sold Luis Hernandez to Malaga for an undisclosed fee, six months after signing the defender.

The 27-year-old Spaniard played just eight times after joining the Premier League champions on a free transfer from Sporting Gijon in July.

He has signed a three-and-a-half-year deal with Malaga, who are 14th in the Spanish top flight.

His last appearance was in a 1-0 Premier League defeat at Bournemouth on 13 December.

