Ryan Mason: Jake Livermore 'feared the worst' after head injury

Ryan Mason fractured his skull when he clashed heads with Gary Cahill during the game against Chelsea at the weekend

Ex-Hull midfielder Jake Livermore says he feared the worst when former team-mate Ryan Mason fractured his skull.

The England midfielder, 25, clashed heads with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill during Hull's defeat at Stamford Bridge but is making 'excellent progress'.

Livermore - who joined West Brom on Friday and has been in touch with Mason - said: "It's never nice to see any fellow professional seriously injured.

"Hopefully his speedy recovery continues."

Livermore played with Mason at both Tottenham and Hull, with Mason becoming the Tigers' record signing when he left White Hart Lane last summer.

Mason will continue to be closely monitored by staff at St Mary's Hospital in London.

"I only spoke to him a couple of days ago and he wished me well at West Brom," Livermore said. "You fear the worst when something like that happens.

"I know his family very well. Everyone wishes him all the best, fingers crossed he'll be fine.

"He's a strong character anyway. I've played with him for a long time growing up and I've no doubts he'll be fine."

Hull fans are being encouraged to show support for Mason by taking part in a minute's applause during Thursday's EFL Cup semi-final against Manchester United at the KCOM Stadium.

The club wants fans to applaud in the 25th minute to represent the number of Mason's shirt.