Ryan Mason: Hull City midfielder making 'excellent progress'

Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason is making "excellent progress" after fracturing his skull during Sunday's game at Chelsea, his club says.

The England international, 25, clashed heads with Blues defender Gary Cahill 13 minutes into the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge.

He was taken to St Mary's Hospital in London, where he had surgery.

Hull's statement said Mason would "continue to be closely monitored by staff" at the hospital.

It added: "There will be no further updates from the club until there are any changes in Ryan's condition."

The club had said on Monday that Mason was conscious and talking.

Tigers captain Michael Dawson, club doctor Mark Waller, head of medical Rob Price and club secretary Matt Wild visited Mason on Monday.

Cahill, Chelsea captain John Terry and assistant manager Steve Holland had visited on Sunday to check on Mason's well-being, and spent time with his family.

Mason, Hull's record signing, fractured his skull as he attempted to head the ball clear of his own box following a cross from Pedro.

He got to the ball a split second before Cahill, who was already committed to his attempted header, and the pair collided.

Mason joined Hull from Tottenham last August for a club-record undisclosed fee. He has scored one goal in 16 Premier League appearances for the Tigers.

Prior to his move, he made 53 top-flight appearances for Tottenham, and had loan spells at Yeovil, Doncaster, Millwall, Lorient and Swindon.

Hull lost Sunday's game 2-0 as goals from Diego Costa and Cahill gave Chelsea a victory that took them eight points clear at the top.