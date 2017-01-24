Gloucester City groundshare agreed with Evesham United for 2017-18

Gloucester City's Meadow Park has not been able to host games for 10 years

National League North club Gloucester City are to move out of the county for the first time and groundshare with Evesham United next season.

It will be Gloucester's fourth groundshare since a 2007 flood forced them out of Meadow Park, their home stadium since 1986.

The deal with Evesham is for one year, with the option for a second season.

The Tigers have previously shared with Cheltenham Town, Forest Green Rovers and Cirencester Town.

"We fully appreciate that this is a longer distance for fans to travel, but must stress that there are no options closer to home with the required grading," a club statement said.

"Even taking voluntary relegation (which we do not believe is in the best interests of the club) would not open other suitably graded options within the city.

"We will of course look at ways to help fans with transport to and from games.

"With regards to the building of our new ground we are seeking details of timelines from our owner, and will look to share that as soon as we can.

"We would like to extend our sincerest thanks to Cheltenham Town for their continued help over the seasons we have ground-shared at Whaddon Road."

In September, planning permission was approved to permit initial work on building a new ground for the club.

Gloucester are 12th the league table, 11 points outside the play-off places and 11 points above the relegation zone.

