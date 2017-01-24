QPR & Fulham charged by Football Association after derby clashes

The QPR and Fulham benches, along with several players, were involved in a clash in the late stages of Saturday's game at Loftus Road

Queens Park Rangers and Fulham have been charged with two breaches of Football Association rules.

The charges relate to two incidents during Saturday's west London derby, which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The first was a clash between the two clubs' coaching staff in the 91st minute, with the second a melee involving players in the 94th minute.

QPR assistant Marc Bircham and Fulham's medical manager Marco Cesarini have received improper conduct charges.

All parties have until 18:00 GMT on Thursday, 26 January to respond.

Both clubs have been charged with failing to "ensure their players and/or officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion".

Fulham pair Tom Cairney and Chris Martin and QPR defender Joel Lynch were all booked by referee Keith Stroud following an off-the-ball incident in the 94th minute.