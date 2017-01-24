Joleon Lescott: Sunderland sign former Aston Villa defender

Joleon Lescott made 30 appearances for Aston Villa last season as they were relegated to the Championship

Sunderland have signed former Aston Villa defender Joleon Lescott on a short-term contract.

The 34-year-old, who played under Black Cats boss David Moyes at Everton between 2006 and 2009, has joined until the end of the season.

Lescott left Aston Villa last summer after one season at the club.

He then joined AEK Athens, making four appearances for the Greek side before suffering an injury and had his contract cancelled in November.

Sunderland are currently bottom of the Premier League, three points from safety.