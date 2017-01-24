Afcon 2017: Ghanaian Baba Rahman out for rest of season

Baba Rahman was stretchered off the pitch after only 39 minutes of the match against Uganda

Ghana defender Baba Rahman will not play again this season after undergoing surgery on an injury he suffered at the Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

The full-back, who is on loan at Schalke 04 from Chelsea, was hurt in Ghana's opening match against Uganda.

Rahman, 22, was flown to London for initial examinations and then on to Germany for an operation.

Ghana's FA said he tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and damaged the inner and outer meniscus.

Black Stars' coach Avram Grant blamed the poor surface at Port-Gentil for the injury.

Rahman will begin rehabilitation with Chelsea in the coming days.

He cost the London club £21.7m in August 2015 and made 23 appearances before manager Antonio Conte agreed to loan him to Schalke at the beginning of this season.

Ghana have already booked their place in the quarter-finals of the Nations ahead of their final Group D match against Egypt on Wednesday.