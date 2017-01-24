EFL Trophy: Oxford United v Bradford City postponed 20 minutes before kick-off

Oxford's Kassam Stadium pitch, pictured on Tuesday, was deemed unplayable

Oxford United's EFL Trophy quarter-final against Bradford City was postponed 20 minutes before kick-off because of a frozen pitch.

Earlier, Luton's match against League Two rivals Yeovil had also been postponed for the same reason.

Elsewhere, Coventry beat Swansea Under-21s 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw, while Wycombe won 2-1 at Mansfield.

"Clearly our priority has to be the safety of the players," referee Dean Whitestone told Oxford's club website.

"There had been two pitch inspections before we arrived at 17:45 GMT. We took a look and at that time the pitch was playable, but during the warm-up it was clear that the conditions had become worse."

Bradford's Twitter account announced the referee's decision only seven minutes before the game was due to start at 19:45 GMT, but manager Stuart McCall said he supported the postponement, despite being disappointed by the timing.

Any Bantams fan travelling from Bradford to the Kassam Stadium and back on Tuesday would have faced a round trip of approximately 380 miles.

"The pitch is unplayable, it would be dangerous for the players," McCall told BBC Radio Leeds.

"I'm sure there'll be some sort of deal arranged hopefully [for the fans], because again it's probably the same loyal band who were at Cheltenham last Tuesday who are there again.

"Football's about supporters and spectators so I'm sure something will be done to recoup their losses."

Oxford's game with Bradford will now take place on Tuesday, 31 January, while Luton will host Yeovil on Tuesday, 7 February.

Coventry and Wycombe into last four

Goalkeeper Reice Charles-Cook was key for League One bottom club Coventry, saving penalties from Botti Biabi and Ryan Blair as the Sky Blues beat Swansea Under-21s in a shoot-out to reach the semi-finals.

Ollie McBurnie's 70th-minute penalty had put the Swans in front but Jordan Willis headed in five minutes from the end to take the game to penalties.

Coventry will be joined in the last four by Wycombe, who came from behind to win at Mansfield.

Matt Green's penalty had given the Stags a half-time lead but Scott Kashket and Adebayo Akinfenwa struck in the last 10 minutes to send the Chairboys through.

