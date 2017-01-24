Souleymane Coulibaly: Kilmarnock striker to move to Al Ahly in Egypt

Coulibaly was a second-half substitute in Saturday's Scottish Cup defeat to Hamilton

Kilmarnock striker Souleymane Coulibaly is having a medical with Egyptian side Al Ahly after agreeing terms with the Cairo club.

The 22-year-old Ivorian will sign a two-and-a-half-year deal with the reigning champions.

Coulibaly also received an offer from Al Ahly's rivals Zamalek, after both clubs agreed fees with Kilmarnock.

Killie will receive a fee in the region of £800,000 for a player they signed for free last summer.

"Souleymane has always been fully committed to Kilmarnock, but once they agreed a fee, he was given permission to talk to the two clubs," said Coulibaly's agent, Lee Payne.

"It was too good an offer for Kilmarnock to turn down, and Souleymane is extremely grateful to Kilmarnock for his time at the club and the opportunity.

"Al Ahly are one of the biggest clubs in this part of the world and are top of the Egyptian league. This is a club that match Souleymane's ambitions."

The former Tottenham trainee signed a three-year deal at Kilmarnock last summer after arriving as a free agent following a season at Peterborough.

He has scored 11 goals in 26 appearances for Lee Clark's side this season, including several spectacular strikes.