Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace

Palace's last away league win against Bournemouth came in November 1987

Crystal Palace finally earned a Premier League victory under Sam Allardyce as goals by Scott Dann and Christian Benteke secured the points against Bournemouth at a rain-swept Vitality Stadium.

After a goalless first half, Dann broke the deadlock shortly after the restart from Damien Delaney's flick-on to set Allardyce on his way to a first league win as Eagles boss at the sixth attempt.

Benteke added a second in the closing moments, heading home a pinpoint cross by Andros Townsend, who before kick-off had been strongly linked with a deadline-day move back to Newcastle.

I'm so pleased about the 'nil' Sam Allardyce Crystal Palace manager

Palace will also take heart from a first away clean sheet in the Premier League since Boxing Day 2015, although the hosts were unlucky to draw a blank with Joshua King and Junior Stanislas both seeing well-hit efforts deflect narrowly wide.

Palace had only earned two points from the last available 24 before this result and remain inside the relegation zone, two points behind Swansea.

The result also brings the relegation dogfight a little closer to Bournemouth's door. Eddie Howe's side drop to 14th place and are just now seven points above the drop zone after a run of just one win in seven.

Palace finally shore up at the back

Former England boss Allardyce has built his reputation on teams that are hard to break down, so improving Palace's defensive solidity has been a priority since his arrival at Selhurst Park in December.

The defensive frailties that long pre-dated his arrival have taken a long time to put right, but this match suggested Allardyce's methods are finally having an impact.

The back three of Dann, Delaney and James Tomkins looked solid throughout, while the protection in front of the defence provided by Yohan Cabaye and James McArthur was tigerish and tireless.

"The key today was keeping Bournemouth in front of us," said Allardyce. "We've let too many people get through us and behind us recently and we had to stop that. I think Bournemouth found that frustrating.

"It's a great result. It's a first clean sheet, hopefully of many. It's three massive points away from home. I'm so pleased about the 'nil'.

"The players today looked like what I would expect a team of mine to look like."

Dangerous Dann delivers again - match stats

Since the start of last season, Scott Dann has scored more Premier League goals than any other defender in the division (8).

Only Christian Benteke (9) has scored more league goals for Palace than Dann since 2015-16.

The Eagles have earned a higher percentage of their points on the road than any other side in Premier League history (48.73%).

After winning two of their first three away league games this season, that was the Eagles' first away win in nine Premier League matches.

It was the first time Palace had won a Premier League away game by more than one goal since August 2015 (3-1 vs Norwich).

'They executed the game plan brilliantly' - manager quotes

Palace boss Sam Allardyce: "It's relief for me. It [the first league victory victory] really should have happened in the first game at Watford and it's been a long haul since.

"You can't argue with the result with the amount of chances we created. They executed the game plan brilliantly today."

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe: "I thought we played with a lack of confidence today. We didn't hurt them enough. They got a lot of men behind the ball and it's up to us to find a way through.

"We didn't play well but we didn't look like we were going to concede. I don't think our problem was defensively today.

"Usually at home we have a spring in our step but that wasn't there today and that's concerning.

"We had some very good chances we didn't take, even though we played poorly."

