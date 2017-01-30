Premier League
Swansea0Southampton0

Swansea City v Southampton

Swansea's Fernando Llorente
Fernando Llorente scored twice as Swansea secured a first ever league win at Anfield last weekend

Line-ups

Swansea

  • 1Fabianski
  • 26Naughton
  • 33Fernandez
  • 6Mawson
  • 16Olsson
  • 8Fer
  • 24Cork
  • 42Carroll
  • 15Routledge
  • 9Llorente
  • 23Sigurdsson

Substitutes

  • 2Amat
  • 4Ki Sung-yueng
  • 10Bastón
  • 12Dyer
  • 13Nordfeldt
  • 22Rangel
  • 28Narsingh

Southampton

  • 1Forster
  • 2Soares
  • 24Stephens
  • 3Yoshida
  • 21Bertrand
  • 8Davis
  • 14Romeu
  • 4Clasie
  • 11Tadic
  • 7Long
  • 22Redmond

Substitutes

  • 5Gardos
  • 18Reed
  • 19Boufal
  • 23Højbjerg
  • 28Taylor
  • 38McQueen
  • 39Sims
Referee:
Roger East

Match Stats

Home TeamSwanseaAway TeamSouthampton
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home2
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home4
Away5

Live Text

Foul by Jack Stephens (Southampton).

Fernando Llorente (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tom Carroll (Swansea City).

Cédric Soares (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Nathan Redmond (Southampton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Wayne Routledge (Swansea City).

Corner, Swansea City. Conceded by Cédric Soares.

Attempt blocked. Gylfi Sigurdsson (Swansea City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Kyle Naughton (Swansea City) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fernando Llorente.

Hand ball by Jordy Clasie (Southampton).

Foul by Nathan Redmond (Southampton).

Federico Fernández (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dusan Tadic (Southampton).

Alfie Mawson (Swansea City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Southampton. Conceded by Federico Fernández.

Foul by Dusan Tadic (Southampton).

Martin Olsson (Swansea City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Shane Long (Southampton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Martin Olsson (Swansea City).

Attempt missed. Shane Long (Southampton) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Dusan Tadic.

Oriol Romeu (Southampton) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Fernando Llorente (Swansea City).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

TEAM NEWS

Winger Luciano Narsingh is available to make his first Swansea appearance since joining from PSV Eindhoven after recovering from a calf problem.

Ki Sung-yueng returns to the squad following a calf injury, but Leon Britton and Oliver McBurnie are out.

Southampton manager Claude Puel says defender Virgil van Dijk's ankle injury will rule him out for "a few weeks".

However, Puel wouldn't reveal whether any of his other injured players would return against the Swans.

James Ward-Prowse, Sofiane Boufal, Jay Rodriguez, Charlie Austin, Jeremy Pied, Matt Targett and Alex McCarthy were all absent at the weekend when Saints lost 5-0 to Arsenal in the FA Cup.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

John Roder: "On my last two visits to the Liberty Stadium for Match of the Day - the post-Christmas defeats to West Ham and Bournemouth - it was hard to find anyone who thought the Swans were going to escape relegation.

"That viewpoint has almost certainly changed following the magnificent victory at Liverpool.

"Swansea haven't played since then, while Southampton have had three matches, including their own terrific triumph over Jurgen Klopp's side in the League Cup.

"Southampton were outstanding when I saw them defeat Leicester in their last Premier League match. If they play to the same standard, Swansea will do well to prevent the Saints from taking all three points."

Twitter: @johnrodercomm

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Swansea head coach Paul Clement: "Winning at Liverpool was a bonus, but this is the type of home game where we have to be looking to do well.

"We have to be better at home. Away results, especially against the big sides, are bonuses.

"But we have to got to be more consistent at home."

Southampton manager Claude Puel: "I prefer not to comment on all the injuries but we have between eight and 10 players not available.

"It is a lot but it is the fault of the calendar for us. With all these games it is difficult and if I didn't protect some players against Arsenal we could not play this game against Swansea or the next against West Ham."

Swansea's Modou Barrow

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Swansea have only won one of the nine Premier League meetings (D2, L6), scoring just three goals in total.
  • The last three meetings at Swansea have all ended 1-0 to the Saints.
  • Southampton also won this season's corresponding fixture 1-0 on 18 September - Claude Puel's first victory in charge.

Swansea City

  • Swansea have won two of their last three league matches and could record consecutive Premier League victories for the first time this season.
  • They have suffered three successive league defeats at the Liberty Stadium - they have never lost four consecutive top-flight home matches.
  • The Swans have conceded at least three goals in five of their last six league home games.
  • Home and away, they have conceded 29 goals in their last 10 Premier League fixtures - more than Southampton have in their last 24 fixtures.

Southampton

  • Southampton ended a four-game Premier League losing run with their 3-0 win over Leicester.
  • Saints have only won one of their last eight away league games (D3, L4).
  • They have failed to score in four of their last five away matches in the Premier League.
  • Claude Puel's side have lost a Premier League-high four matches after scoring the first goal this season.
SAM's verdict
Most probable score: 1-1Probability of draw: 27%
Probability of home win: 29%Probability of away win: 44%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Chelsea2318233256
2Tottenham2313822947
3Arsenal2314542547
4Liverpool2313732446
5Man City2213451543
6Man Utd2211831241
7Everton2210661036
8West Brom23968233
9Southampton23779-428
10Stoke22778-628
11West Ham228410-728
12Bournemouth237610-727
13Burnley238312-927
14Watford237610-1127
15Leicester235711-1322
16Middlesbrough234910-721
17Swansea235414-2519
18Crystal Palace234514-1117
19Sunderland234415-2216
20Hull224414-2716
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Related to this story

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Man at the swimming pool

Swimming For Over 50s
Steel City Striders Running Club

Steel City Striders Running Club

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired