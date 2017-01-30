Premier League
Sunderland19:45Tottenham
Venue: Stadium of Light

Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur

New Sunderland signing Joleon Lescott
New Sunderland signing Joleon Lescott's last Premier League appearance came for Aston Villa in the final game of the 2015-16 season

    TEAM NEWS

    Sunderland duo Didier Ndong and Lamine Kone could be involved after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

    Papy Djilobodji begins a four-match ban, while Bryan Oviedo and Darron Gibson joined too late from Everton to be eligible on Tuesday.

    Tottenham striker Harry Kane has recovered from the minor groin injury which ruled him out on Saturday.

    Defenders Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld are also fit, but Kieran Trippier is out with a hip problem.

    MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

    Guy Mowbray: "In times of trouble there's a tendency to come back to what you know, and David Moyes has embraced that by further strengthening the Everton connection on Wearside.

    "That may help in future games, but for this he must rely on there being a big game rally, as against Liverpool at the start of the month - Sunderland's only bright spot of a dismal January.

    "They'll also need the crowd behind them and so must be positive from the off, which could bring its own counter-punching problems.

    "After being critical of his undercard against Wycombe, Mauricio Pochettino won't expect anything other than a win for his returning Spurs big hitters."

    Twitter: @Guymowbray

    WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

    Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "The three points are important for them but they are very important for us, and we have to be aware of the pressure that we need to win, because at the end of the season we need to fight for big things.

    "It will bring us the possibility to improve our position and to be nearer the top of the table. So, it is a very important game."

    Jermain Defoe has scored 60% of Sunderland's league goals this season

    MATCH FACTS

    Head-to-head

    • Tottenham are unbeaten in the last 13 Premier League meetings with Sunderland (W10, D3).
    • Sunderland's last win came in April 2010 - a 3-1 victory at the Stadium of Light in which Darren Bent scored twice and also missed two penalties.

    Sunderland

    • Sunderland are on a five-match winless run, conceding 14 times (D1, L4).
    • They have only kept two clean sheets in their 22 league matches this season.
    • Only Middlesbrough (18) have scored fewer league goals than Sunderland's 20 this season.
    • Former Tottenham striker Jermain Defoe has only scored one goal against the club in nine league appearances.

    Tottenham Hotspur

    • Spurs have won six of their last seven league matches, drawing the other.
    • However, they have only won two of their last eight away league matches (D4, L2).
    • Their tally of 46 points after 22 matches has equalled their highest total at this stage of a Premier League season from 2011-12.
    • Dele Alli has scored 11 league goals this campaign, already one more than his final total from 2015-16.
    SAM's verdict
    Most probable score: 0-1Probability of draw: 21%
    Probability of home win: 14%Probability of away win: 65%

    SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.

    As It Stands

    TeamPWDLGDPts
    1Chelsea2218133255
    2Arsenal2214532747
    3Tottenham2213722946
    4Liverpool2213632445
    5Man City2213451543
    6Man Utd2211831241
    7Everton2210661036
    8West Brom22958232
    9Stoke22778-628
    10West Ham228410-728
    11Southampton22769-427
    12Bournemouth227510-726
    13Burnley228212-926
    14Watford226610-1324
    15Leicester225611-1321
    16Middlesbrough224810-720
    17Swansea225314-2518
    18Crystal Palace224414-1116
    19Hull224414-2716
    20Sunderland224315-2215
    View full Premier League table

    Top Stories

    Related to this story

    Explore the BBC

    Get Inspired Activity Finder

    Run by the BBC and partners

    Find ways to get active near you:

    Children learning gymnastics

    Parent and Child Gymnastics
    Sport england free

    Postnatal Activity Classes

    For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired