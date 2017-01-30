Sunderland v Tottenham Hotspur

New Sunderland signing Joleon Lescott's last Premier League appearance came for Aston Villa in the final game of the 2015-16 season

TEAM NEWS

Sunderland duo Didier Ndong and Lamine Kone could be involved after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Papy Djilobodji begins a four-match ban, while Bryan Oviedo and Darron Gibson joined too late from Everton to be eligible on Tuesday.

Tottenham striker Harry Kane has recovered from the minor groin injury which ruled him out on Saturday.

Defenders Danny Rose and Toby Alderweireld are also fit, but Kieran Trippier is out with a hip problem.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

Guy Mowbray: "In times of trouble there's a tendency to come back to what you know, and David Moyes has embraced that by further strengthening the Everton connection on Wearside.

"That may help in future games, but for this he must rely on there being a big game rally, as against Liverpool at the start of the month - Sunderland's only bright spot of a dismal January.

"They'll also need the crowd behind them and so must be positive from the off, which could bring its own counter-punching problems.

"After being critical of his undercard against Wycombe, Mauricio Pochettino won't expect anything other than a win for his returning Spurs big hitters."

WHAT THE MANAGERS SAY

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino: "The three points are important for them but they are very important for us, and we have to be aware of the pressure that we need to win, because at the end of the season we need to fight for big things.

"It will bring us the possibility to improve our position and to be nearer the top of the table. So, it is a very important game."

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Tottenham are unbeaten in the last 13 Premier League meetings with Sunderland (W10, D3).

Sunderland's last win came in April 2010 - a 3-1 victory at the Stadium of Light in which Darren Bent scored twice and also missed two penalties.

Sunderland

Sunderland are on a five-match winless run, conceding 14 times (D1, L4).

They have only kept two clean sheets in their 22 league matches this season.

Only Middlesbrough (18) have scored fewer league goals than Sunderland's 20 this season.

Former Tottenham striker Jermain Defoe has only scored one goal against the club in nine league appearances.

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs have won six of their last seven league matches, drawing the other.

However, they have only won two of their last eight away league matches (D4, L2).

Their tally of 46 points after 22 matches has equalled their highest total at this stage of a Premier League season from 2011-12.

Dele Alli has scored 11 league goals this campaign, already one more than his final total from 2015-16.

SAM's verdict Most probable score: 0-1 Probability of draw: 21% Probability of home win: 14% Probability of away win: 65%

SAM (Sports Analytics Machine) is a super-computer created by @ProfIanMcHale at the University of Salford that is used to predict the outcome of football matches.