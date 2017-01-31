League Two
Luton2Cheltenham3

Luton Town 2-3 Cheltenham Town

Struggling Cheltenham produced a superb 3-2 win to stun League Two promotion-chasers Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

The visitors were ahead after five minutes when debutant goalkeeper Stuart Moore made a hash of his punch and Will Boyle scored from close range.

Isaac Vassell missed an open goal from five yards for the hosts and Jonathan Smith's header was then cleared off the line by Jack Barthram.

The hosts again came close to a leveller midway through the half as Smith's half-volley went close, while Jordan Cook's wonderful free-kick cannoned against the angle of post and bar.

However, the Robins broke with devastating pace to make it 2-0 on 28 minutes, with Carl Winchester picking out Barthram to fire past Moore.

Luton did reduce the deficit on 41 minutes, Vassell slamming home from inside the box.

Cheltenham had a third on the hour, with Billy Waters on hand to beat Moore and score his 12th of the season.

The Hatters were back in the game once more in the 72nd minute when Liam Davis turned Olly Lee's drilled free-kick into his own net, but the hosts couldn't find an equaliser.

Match report supplied by the Press Association

Line-ups

Luton

  • 1Moore
  • 36JustinBooked at 90mins
  • 6Cuthbert
  • 16Rea
  • 21Senior
  • 17Ruddock
  • 4SmithSubstituted forLeeat 45'minutes
  • 22GambinSubstituted forGrayat 70'minutes
  • 10Cook
  • 20Vassell
  • 14MarriottSubstituted forD'Athat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2O'Donnell
  • 7Gray
  • 18Banton
  • 19Lee
  • 24D'Ath
  • 31King
  • 44Sheehan

Cheltenham

  • 1Brown
  • 23Onariase
  • 15BoyleBooked at 71mins
  • 24O'Shaughnessy
  • 2Barthram
  • 7Pell
  • 18Rowe
  • 33Davis
  • 17CranstonSubstituted forStorerat 88'minutes
  • 27WinchesterSubstituted forWatersat 45'minutes
  • 19WoottonBooked at 34minsSubstituted forWrightat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4Storer
  • 8Waters
  • 9Wright
  • 11Munns
  • 12Kitscha
  • 30Holman
  • 36De Girolamo
Referee:
John Busby
Attendance:
6,708

Match Stats

Home TeamLutonAway TeamCheltenham
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home10
Away7
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home11
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Luton Town 2, Cheltenham Town 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Luton Town 2, Cheltenham Town 3.

Attempt missed. Scott Cuthbert (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Booking

James Justin (Luton Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by James Justin (Luton Town).

Kyle Storer (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Glen Rea (Luton Town).

Daniel Wright (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Jordan Cook (Luton Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Kyle Storer replaces Jordan Cranston because of an injury.

Delay in match Jordan Cranston (Cheltenham Town) because of an injury.

Attempt blocked. Jordan Cook (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Liam Davis (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Attempt missed. Manny Onariase (Cheltenham Town) header from very close range is just a bit too high.

Corner, Cheltenham Town. Conceded by Scott Cuthbert.

Foul by Scott Cuthbert (Luton Town).

James Rowe (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Jordan Cook (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Manny Onariase (Cheltenham Town).

Foul by Pelly Ruddock (Luton Town).

Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Cheltenham Town. Daniel Wright replaces Kyle Wootton.

Goal!

Own Goal by Liam Davis, Cheltenham Town. Luton Town 2, Cheltenham Town 3.

Booking

William Boyle (Cheltenham Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Jordan Cook (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by William Boyle (Cheltenham Town).

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Jake Gray replaces Luke Gambin.

Delay in match Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) because of an injury.

Foul by Olly Lee (Luton Town).

Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

James Justin (Luton Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Liam Davis (Cheltenham Town).

Foul by Isaac Vassell (Luton Town).

Daniel O'Shaughnessy (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. James Justin (Luton Town) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Foul by Lawson D'Ath (Luton Town).

Harry Pell (Cheltenham Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Luton Town. Lawson D'Ath replaces Jack Marriott.

Goal!

Goal! Luton Town 1, Cheltenham Town 3. Billy Waters (Cheltenham Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Kyle Wootton.

Attempt blocked. Jack Marriott (Luton Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLGDPts
1Doncaster2819452461
2Plymouth2717371454
3Carlisle28121331149
4Exeter28143111545
5Luton2812971445
6Portsmouth2713681345
7Wycombe271278443
8Barnet2810117041
9Colchester271179740
10Mansfield2810108140
11Cambridge2711610539
12Grimsby2811611239
13Blackpool269981136
14Stevenage2811314-436
15Yeovil289811-535
16Crawley2610511-835
17Morecambe259412-1131
18Hartlepool287912-1130
19Crewe2861111-1329
20Cheltenham2861012-1028
21Accrington266812-1126
22Notts County287516-2126
23Leyton Orient277416-1325
24Newport275715-1422
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Get into golf

Beginner Golf Coaching Course
Our Instructors driving our powerboats

Powerboat Taster Sessions

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired