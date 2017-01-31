Luton Town 2-3 Cheltenham Town

Struggling Cheltenham produced a superb 3-2 win to stun League Two promotion-chasers Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.

The visitors were ahead after five minutes when debutant goalkeeper Stuart Moore made a hash of his punch and Will Boyle scored from close range.

Isaac Vassell missed an open goal from five yards for the hosts and Jonathan Smith's header was then cleared off the line by Jack Barthram.

The hosts again came close to a leveller midway through the half as Smith's half-volley went close, while Jordan Cook's wonderful free-kick cannoned against the angle of post and bar.

However, the Robins broke with devastating pace to make it 2-0 on 28 minutes, with Carl Winchester picking out Barthram to fire past Moore.

Luton did reduce the deficit on 41 minutes, Vassell slamming home from inside the box.

Cheltenham had a third on the hour, with Billy Waters on hand to beat Moore and score his 12th of the season.

The Hatters were back in the game once more in the 72nd minute when Liam Davis turned Olly Lee's drilled free-kick into his own net, but the hosts couldn't find an equaliser.

Match report supplied by the Press Association