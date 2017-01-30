Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Sean Morrison.
Cardiff City v Preston North End
-
- From the section Football
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- BBC local radio; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Cardiff
- 1McGregor
- 2Peltier
- 4Morrison
- 14Bamba
- 6Richards
- 24K Harris
- 7Whittingham
- 17Gunnarsson
- 8Ralls
- 33Hoilett
- 26Zohore
Substitutes
- 11Noone
- 12John
- 15Halford
- 16Connolly
- 23Kennedy
- 28Murphy
- 37Healey
Preston
- 22Maxwell
- 6Browning
- 5Clarke
- 23Huntington
- 3Cunningham
- 12Gallagher
- 4Pearson
- 11Johnson
- 7Horgan
- 14McGeady
- 25Hugill
Substitutes
- 1Lindegaard
- 8Browne
- 9Makienok
- 10Beckford
- 18Pringle
- 24Boyle
- 37Robinson
- Referee:
- Graham Scott
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home42%
- Away58%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away4
Live Text
Jordan Hugill (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sol Bamba (Cardiff City).
Goal!
Goal! Cardiff City 1, Preston North End 0. Peter Whittingham (Cardiff City) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty conceded by Daniel Johnson (Preston North End) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Cardiff City. Junior Hoilett draws a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Greg Cunningham (Preston North End).
Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jazz Richards.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Tom Clarke.
Attempt blocked. Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jazz Richards.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Tyias Browning.
Foul by Aiden McGeady (Preston North End).
Jazz Richards (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordan Hugill (Preston North End).
Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock could have top scorer Anthony Pilkington back to face Preston North End after injury.
Peter Whittingham and Kadeem Harris could feature but striker Rickie Lambert may be out with a back problem.
On-loan Everton defender Tyias Browning could make his debut for Simon Grayson's Preston.
Defender Greg Cunningham is available again after a two-match back, while John Welsh has returned to training after a long-term calf injury.
Match facts
- Cardiff have won four and drawn three of their last seven home league meetings with Preston.
- Preston's last away win at Cardiff came in November 2004 at Ninian Park, with Youl Mawene scoring the only goal in a 1-0 win.
- All of Cardiff's nine Championship wins this season have come by a one-goal margin; their last league win by more than one goal was against Bristol City in March 2016 (2-0).
- The Lilywhites have only lost one of their last nine away league games (W4 D4).