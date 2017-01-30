Cardiff City v Preston North End

From the section

Tyias Browning made his Everton debut as a substitute in the Merseyside derby in 2014

Live Text Line-ups Cardiff 1 McGregor

2 Peltier

4 Morrison

14 Bamba

6 Richards

24 K Harris

7 Whittingham

17 Gunnarsson

8 Ralls

33 Hoilett

26 Zohore Substitutes 11 Noone

12 John

15 Halford

16 Connolly

23 Kennedy

28 Murphy

37 Healey Preston 22 Maxwell

6 Browning

5 Clarke

23 Huntington

3 Cunningham

12 Gallagher

4 Pearson

11 Johnson

7 Horgan

14 McGeady

25 Hugill Substitutes 1 Lindegaard

8 Browne

9 Makienok

10 Beckford

18 Pringle

24 Boyle

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Sean Morrison. Jordan Hugill (Preston North End) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Foul by Sol Bamba (Cardiff City). Goal! Goal! Cardiff City 1, Preston North End 0. Peter Whittingham (Cardiff City) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner. Penalty conceded by Daniel Johnson (Preston North End) after a foul in the penalty area. Penalty Cardiff City. Junior Hoilett draws a foul in the penalty area. Foul by Greg Cunningham (Preston North End). Kenneth Zohore (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Attempt missed. Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jazz Richards. Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Tom Clarke. Attempt blocked. Junior Hoilett (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jazz Richards. Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Tyias Browning. Foul by Aiden McGeady (Preston North End). Jazz Richards (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Jordan Hugill (Preston North End). Sol Bamba (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Kick Off First Half begins. Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock could have top scorer Anthony Pilkington back to face Preston North End after injury.

Peter Whittingham and Kadeem Harris could feature but striker Rickie Lambert may be out with a back problem.

On-loan Everton defender Tyias Browning could make his debut for Simon Grayson's Preston.

Defender Greg Cunningham is available again after a two-match back, while John Welsh has returned to training after a long-term calf injury.

Match facts