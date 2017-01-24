EFL Trophy: Tournament good for youngsters, says Swansea's Cameron Toshack

Media playback is not supported on this device Cameron Toshack says the Checkatrade Trophy has been important for his young players

Swansea Under-21s coach Cameron Toshack says the controversial EFL Trophy has been an important step in the development of the club's youngsters.

The Swans are the only academy team in the quarter-finals of the competition and host Coventry, League One's bottom club, on Tuesday (19:30 GMT).

The trophy has produced record low attendances, fines for weakened teams and a manager named as a substitute.

But Toshack believes his players are better off for the experience.

"For us to develop our young men as players, it's really, really important that they play against seasoned professionals," he said.

"I can understand the different viewpoints on it.

"But we've already had a couple of our guys go out on loan to league clubs as a result of their performances.

"Overall I think it's a very good tournament and a good chance for young players to prove themselves."

Oliver McBurnie has been a success for Swansea in the EFL Trophy

Swansea were one of 10 Premier League academy sides to enter the tournament.

But none of the other nine - including Leicester and Chelsea - made it past the second round.

"It's a fantastic achievement for Swansea City as a football club," added Toshack, who coaches the side alongside Gary Richards.

"It's another opportunity to play against a men's team and prove how good they are."

Striker Oliver McBurnie scored both goals as Swansea U21 beat Wolves U21 2-1 in the third round.

He was on the bench on Saturday as Swansea beat Liverpool 3-2 in the Premier League at Anfield.