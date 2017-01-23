Glenn Murray: Brighton striker banned after red card appeal rejected by FA

From the section

Glenn Murray (centre) was dismissed in the 64th minute of Brighton's win over Sheffield Wednesday after blocking a goal-bound shot from Glenn Loovens with his hands

Brighton striker Glenn Murray will serve a one-match ban after the Football Association rejected an appeal for wrongful dismissal.

The 33-year-old was sent off by referee Stuart Atwell during Friday's 2-1 win over Sheffield Wednesday for denying an obvious goal-scoring opportunity.

An independent panel upheld the decision at a hearing on Monday.

Murray, who had blocked a goal-bound shot with his hands, will miss Tuesday's home game against Cardiff.

The former Rochdale and Crystal Palace player has scored 15 goals in 26 Championship games after joining the Seagulls on a season-long loan from Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, under-23 striker Jonah Ayunga, 19, has joined League of Ireland club Sligo Rovers on a 12-moth loan deal.