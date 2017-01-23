Lee Johnson: Bristol City head coach has 'full support' of owner Stephen Lansdown

Lee Johnson's Bristol City have lost 11 of their past 12 league games

Bristol City boss Lee Johnson has "the full support" of the Championship club's owner Stephen Lansdown.

Saturday's 1-0 loss at Nottingham Forest saw Johnson's side suffer a club-record eighth consecutive league defeat, leaving them 20th in the table.

"I don't feel in a panic situation here," Lansdown told BBC Points West.

"He has my full support. He has the support of the board. We know we are going through a bad patch but the only thing we can do now is stay strong."

Johnson admitted he was "ashamed" of the club's recent form after their loss at the City Ground, which saw them slip to within two points of the relegation zone, having been fifth in October.

Asked whether 35-year-old Johnson - who was appointed in February - needed to get something from the Robins' next two home games, Lansdown replied: "No, not necessarily.

"We need to win games and we need them quickly. But we're still outside the relegation zone and have plenty of time to turn things around.

"It is a difficult time for Bristol City - no doubt about it. It is a challenge. We all have to face that challenge head on and overcome it."

Lansdown added to BBC Radio Bristol: "He is a young manager and, like young players, will make some mistakes but learn from those mistakes.

"He will turn it around. He'll sort it out."

Bristol City face Burnley away in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday before back-to-back home league games against play-off hopefuls Sheffield Wednesday and bottom-club Rotherham on 31 January and 4 February respectively.